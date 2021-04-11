Sheriff’s deputy shoots man while serving warrant in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and injured a 30-year-old man while attempting to serve a warrant.

Indianapolis police spokesman Shane Foley says the man was in serious but stable condition.

The man appeared unarmed and police couldn’t answer questions about what prompted the officer to shoot, calling it part of the investigation.

Foley says six deputies were dispatched to serve the warrant.

The officers found the man around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. He had a warrant in Tennessee for aggravated assault with a weapon.