Sheriff: Indiana man dies while diving in Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 71-year-old Indiana man has died while diving in the waters off of the Florida Keys.

The body of Timothy Lee Jayne of Indianapolis, Indiana, was found Tuesday afternoon by a group of good Samaritan commercial divers. They were assisting in the search after Jayne went missing while diving from a private rental catamaran off Key West.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that investigators don’t yet know what led to Jayne’s issue in the water.

Divers brought his body to the surface and he was given CPR on a boat that took him to a marina. He was pronounced dead there.