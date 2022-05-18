DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A man walking home from a bar earlier this month may have either been hit or thrown out of a vehicle, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.

Now, police are looking for answers as to what happened.

A passerby in the Village of Ney, Ohio, found 29-year-old Tyler Schnipke suffering from injuries along a road during the early morning hours of May 14, according to a sheriff’s office media release. The passerby called others to help load Schnipke into his car and took him to a local hospital.

Hospital workers later told police Schnipke’s injuries appeared to come from being hit by a vehicle or thrown from a vehicle, and that the location of the incident might have been on Coy Road near Vollmer Road.

Anyone with information on what might have happened are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 419-784-1155.