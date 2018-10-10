Separate crashes snarl traffic in I-69 construction zones

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of overturned car in construction zone on I-69 provided by Indiana State Police

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - Two crashes in a Madison County I-69 construction zone caused traffic delays for motorists and minor injuries for one driver.

The first crash happened at around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the zone, which runs from the 227 mile marker to 234 mile marker on both sides of I-69.

The preliminary investigation by Trooper Tom Harbison found that the 2000 Ford car, driven by Briana McCoy, age 19 of Indianapolis, was northbound in the zone, around the 230 mile marker, when her car went off the road into the median. The car hit the cement barrier wall separating north bound and south bound lanes of I-69 and flipped onto its top.

McCoy was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson with a complaint of arm pain. I-69 had to be closed while construction crews moved the cement barriers back into place. Trooper Harbison was assisted by Chesterfield Police, Union Township Fire and Ambulance.

Trooper Ron Huff investigated the second crash at the 230 mile marker, which occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

His investigation found that a south bound Volvo semi, driven by Thomas Wilson III, age 54 of Birmingham, MI. drove off the right side of south bound I-69, in the area of the 230 mile marker, striking a guard rail.

I-69 south bound had to be closed for just over three hours, during the morning rush, to clear the semi, debris and fuel spill caused by the crash. Wilson was uninjured in the crash.

Trooper Huff was assisted in his investigation and traffic control by numerous troopers, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Madison County EMA, Chesterfield Police and Union Township Fire Department.

