Senator tries again to ban Indiana vouchers over gay firings

Republican Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick speaks during a news conference with state Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, in support of a bill that would ban private schools that discriminate against gay employees and students from receiving money from Indiana’s voucher program. (AP Photo/Tom Davies)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal aimed at banning private schools that discriminate against gay employees and students from receiving Indiana voucher program money is being back by the state’s Republican school superintendent.

The bill filed Friday by Democratic Sen. J.D. Ford of Indianapolis comes after the firings of gay staff members at two Catholic high schools in Indianapolis because they were in same-sex marriages.

Ford and state schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick argue taxpayer money shouldn’t support schools that don’t treat all students and employees equally.

The Republican-dominated Legislature rejected similar proposals last year.

