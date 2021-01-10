Senator Todd Young on events at Capitol: ‘We are not enemies, we are Americans’

FORT WAYNE Ind. (WANE) – Following Wednesday’s events in Washington, D.C., Senator Todd Young wrote an op-ed in The Times of Northwest Indiana emphasizing the need for the nation to heal.

He called upon Americans to, “not define ourselves or our fellow citizens by how we vote,” and practice patience with each other.

Sen. Young also acknowledged the need to, “do less shouting and more listening,” in order to assure that every American voice can be heard and validated.

The full op-ed can be found on https://www.nwitimes.com/opinion/columnists/guest-commentary/guest-commentary-we-are-not-enemies-we-are-americans/article_1e1c455c-336c-5fdb-92d7-687aaf05cdbf.html