HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Senator Mike Braun is calling on the Biden administration to freeze the $6 billion freed up for Iran during the negotiated prisoner swap in September.

The five Americans held in Iran have been released and are back in the United States. According to a release, the Biden administration maintains the funds will only be used for humanitarian aid, and will only be disbursed by Qatar to vetted vendors of food and medical supplies.

On Tuesday, Senator Braun released the following statement on his call to block Iran from receiving the funds, which the senator said would free up further resources to “continue funding terrorism against the allies of the United States:

Iran knew they had $6 billion coming their way, and that windfall freed up resources to plan and execute the heinous terrorist attack from Hamas against our greatest ally in the region, Israel. The U.S. should freeze these funds immediately and permanently. I don’t care what deal President Biden struck with Iran in his foolish attempt to reconcile with a country that chants ‘Death to America’ in its parliament, but our message should be unambiguous: If you slaughter our ally’s civilians, you are our enemy, and you’re not getting a damn cent out of us. Indiana Senator Mike Braun

Eyewitness News. Everywhere you are.