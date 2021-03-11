Sen. Young says he voted against the American Rescue plan because of the price tag

(WEHT) President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law the $1.9 trillion relief package that he said will help the U.S. defeat the coronavirus and nurse the economy back to health. The House gave final congressional approval to the package Wednesday by a near party-line 220-211 vote.

Even though not a single Republican voted to pass the COVID-19 relief bill, Eyewitness News reached out to Indiana Senator Todd Young to get his reasoning for voting against the bill. He says just about 10-percent of the bill actually covers COVID-19 relief, and that’s why he voted against the American Rescue plan.

“I think we’re trustees of the tax payers dollars, and maybe I’m old fashioned, but you know what, most Hoosiers agree with me. We need targeted packages. And people work hard for their money so I’m not here to waste money, I’m here to support all the priorities Hoosiers want.”

When we asked him if he thinks another relief package could make it’s way back to House and Senate chamber, he said hopefully not.

(This story was originally published on March 11, 2021)