Sen. Young backs ex-Sen. Donnelly’s pick for Vatican post

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One of Indiana’s Republican U.S. senators has endorsed the nomination of Democratic former Sen. Joe Donnelly as the country’s ambassador to the Vatican.

Sen. Todd Young offered his congratulations to Donnelly in a Twitter post on Saturday, a day after the White House announced President Joe Biden would nominate Donnelly for the position that requires Senate approval.

Young called Donnelly a “devout Catholic and longtime public servant.” Young said Donnelly will serve the nation well.”

Donnelly served six years in the U.S. House from a South Bend-area district before winning election to the Senate in 2012.

He lost his 2018 reelection bid to Republican Mike Braun.