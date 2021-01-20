Sen. Young attends President Biden’s inauguration

FORT WAYE (Ind.) WANE – Senator Todd Young attended the Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the United States Capitol today.

He spoke about the importance of the peaceful transfer of power and bipartisanship, “Witnessing this uniquely American tradition once again reminded me of the immense responsibilities we have to protect this republic. I stand ready to work with the new administration to find common ground wherever possible, and to ensure every American has a fair shot at success.”

Sen. Young also thanked the Indiana National Guard who, “were mobilized to our nation’s capital to help ensure a safe Inauguration.”