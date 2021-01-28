Sen. Todd Young discusses impeachment trial, Capitol riots

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Senator Todd Young (R) shared his thoughts on the looming second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump.

In his op-ed, “We are not enemies, we are Americans,” published shortly after the events at the Capitol, Senator Young strongly condemned that violence that took place.

WANE 15’s Angie Trindade asked him how this will affect how he votes during the impeachment trial.

“I’ll be looking narrowly at the article of impeachment related to incitement,” he stated.

He continued by focusing on the future, “Look, President Trump is now a private citizen. We have a new president, who was sworn into office. And I think everyone is really eager to move past this. And I’m eager to work with the vice administration, whenever and wherever it can benefit Hoosiers.”

The senator also said that the protests were a reaction to voices who unheard, although violence was not the solution.

“This is the biggest problem of our time as it relates to our domestic matters,” he explained. “A lot of people have been displaced from their jobs, and their communities have been hollowed out, and people feel subject to forces that are larger than themselves.”

Senator Young also addressed his newest bipartisan bill honoring Officer Eugene Goodman, who defended the Senate chamber.

“We should be honoring and elevating the service and sacrifice of all of those who were guardians of this cathedral of democracy where we carry out the peaceful transition of power,” Young said.