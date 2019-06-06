Sen. Elizabeth Warren set for Fort Wayne town hall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren will participate in a live town hall event in Fort Wayne Wednesday night.

MSNBC host Chris Hayes of 'All In with Chris Hayes' will moderate a town hall event at Bergstaff Place at 2020 E. Washington Blvd. from 8-9 p.m. It will air live on MSNBC.

Warren is expected to tout her recently proposed plan to boost domestic manufacturing. The Massachusetts senator, who launched her 2020 White House bid in February, has pitched the creation of the Department of Economic Development to replace the Department of Commerce. She's also said she would consolidate several agencies, including the Small Business Administration and the Patent and Trademark Office, and focus more on promoting exports, among other plans.

Warren spent Wednesday morning in Elkhart championing her three-part plan to address the global climate crisis, which calls for increasing scientific research by tenfold, a push for the entire U.S. government to go green, and to become the world's leader in the innovation, research, and manufacturing.

Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer released this statement commenting on U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren's Indiana campaign stops today in Elkhart and Fort Wayne: