Sen. Braun responds to Trump’s disinfectant ingestion idea

Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana appeared on Gov. Eric Holcomb’s coronavirus response briefing on Friday, and was asked about President Donald Trump’s remarks on whether disinfectants could be injected or ingested into people as an internal treatment for the coronavirus. Braun said Americans should stick to “tried and true” health advice and suggested the president should not talk about topics he’s not knowledgable about.

Trump’s comments came during the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing Thursday. On Friday, he brushed aside the comments, and said he was being sarcastic.

The parent company of Lysol and another disinfectant warned that its products should not be used for that. For the record, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said she does not recommend the treatment, either.