Semi slams into slowed traffic on I-70, 2 killed

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Two people were killed Friday following a crash involving four vehicles on I-70 east of Terre Haute according to Indiana State Police.

According to a news release issued Saturday, a disabled semi was parked in the emergency lane near the 21 mile marker. The driver of a semi heading east failed to see traffic had slowed and he hit an SUV, forcing it into the median. Both driver and passenger were killed.

Photo provided by Indiana State Police

The semi that hit the SUV then struck a pickup hauling a trailer. The semi then drove off the interstate into a wooded area.

A ramp from the trailer being pulled by the pickup came off and a third semi ran over the ramp, disabling it.

The deceased have been identified as Dolores C. Soroa, 67, of West Miami, Florida, and Anelis Nora Herrera Perez, 70, Cuba.

This investigation is ongoing. When the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Drugs and alcohol are not a contributing factor of the crash.