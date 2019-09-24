Semi loses control and snarls traffic for hours

A semi lost control Sunday afternoon on I-65 north bound at the 236 mile marker (approximately four miles south of the Lowell exit) which brought Sunday traffic to a stop.

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A semi lost control Sunday afternoon on Interstate 65, shutting down traffic for hours.

The semi crashed around 4:50 p.m. Sunday south of Gary, Indiana heading north on the interstate. Indiana State Police trooper Clay McBride ran a preliminary investigation which showed the semi went off of the newly paved and could not regain control.

The semi struck the guard rail, went into the cable barrier, and then hit a concrete post for a new overhead sign board. The guard rail jutted out into the left lane of the interstate directly after being hit causing another vehicle to strike it.

The semi lost a total of roughly 150 gallons of diesel from the passenger-side fuel tank which took a few hours to clean up.

Neither the driver of the semi nor of the other vehicle were injured.