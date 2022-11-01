PORTAGE, Ind. (WANE) – A state trooper was injured Monday afternoon when his car was hit by a semi and another car on I-94, according to a release from Indiana State Police.

(Credit to Indiana State Police)

Just before 1:30 p.m., a car drove through high water on the highway and crashed near the 20.2 mile-marker, according to the release. Master Trooper Jeff Council was at the scene investigating when ISP said a black 2021 Kia drove through the same standing water, lost control and spun into another lane, colliding with a semitrailer.

That also caused the Kia to hit the police car while Council was still inside, according to the release. Police said the semi then jackknifed, hitting the trooper’s car and one other car.

ISP said Council had to be removed from the car by first responders, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. It’s not clear how severely the trooper was injured.

None of the other drivers reported injuries in the crash, according to the release.