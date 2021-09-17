Semi hits abandoned car, flips on I-65 causes extensive backups

HOBART, Ind. (WANE) – A semi hit an abandoned car and rolled over on I-65 and caused extensive backups Friday.

Friday morning just before 5 a.m., Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers were sent to I-65, north of 61st Avenue, after a semi rolled over.

Responding troopers found a 2012 Nissan Sentra had been hit by a semi, driven by Willie C. Evans, 34, from Pingree Grove, IL, that continued into a ditch where it flipped, ISP said.

Preliminary investigation showed that the semi carrying groceries had a flat tire before it left the roadway and hit the abandoned, unoccupied Nissan.

Evans was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

ISP said the crash caused extensive backups and delays all morning and into the afternoon. The scene finally being cleared at 1:45 p.m.