Semi hauling Nutella overturns on I-94

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A semi tractor-trailer hauling 22 tons of Nutella crashed and rolled on Interstate 94 Monday night.

Police and medics were called around 9:30 p.m. to the westbound lanes of I-94 just west of the Michigan/Indiana state line. There, a 2003 Freightliner pulling a box trailer was found overturned and over the barrier wall of the interstate.

A semi crash along Interstate 94 in LaPorte County on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, is shown. (Indiana State Police)

According to an Indiana State Police report, the semi – driven by Chuhar Singh – the westbound on the interstate when a vehicle in front of it “slammed on his brakes,” Singh told police. At that point, Singh braked hard and steered left, then lost control and left the roadway to the north, came back across all west bound lanes and struck the concrete median barrier wall head on. The tractor-trailer then overturned and went over the barrier wall onto the inside shoulder of eastbound I-94, with the trailer still on the westbound side blocking all three west bound lanes of traffic, the report said.

Singh was not hurt.

The westbound lanes of traffic were closed for more than 2 hours, state police said.

The semi lost about 150 gallons of diesel fuel in the median as a result of the crash, state police said.

The trailer – owned by a carrier out of London, Ontario, Canada, and full of 44,000 pounds of Nutella cocoa spread – was eventually moved to the shoulder. It was expected to be off loaded Tuesday.