Semi flips onto side after attempting to pass car, 3 taken to hospital in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Three people are recovering after being involved in a crash with a semi in Delaware County Friday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., troopers received a report of a semi on its side across U.S. 35 in the area of CR 350 South. They arrived to find a Red Gold semi on its left side across the roadway and a Pontiac car off the right side of the road.

The preliminary investigation shows the Pontiac was southbound when the car slowed and tried to turn left onto CR 350. The semi was south bound behind the car and as the car slowed, the semi attempted to pass it on the left. The car then turned left, into the path of the passing truck, according to Indiana State Police.

The semi hit the car in the driver side door before running off the left side of the road, over correcting back across the road where it turned over onto its driver side.

The 22-year-old driver of the car, of Muncie, was not wearing her safety belt and was ejected onto the road, ISP said. Her two passengers removed her from the roadway and were taken to a hospital by a passerby to be checked out. The driver was taken to IU Health’s Ball Hospital by Delaware County EMS with a laceration to her head and injuries to her lower extremities, all believed to be non- life threatening.

The semi driver had to be extricated from his truck, but was not injured. He was cited for passing within 100” of an intersection.

The semi laying across the road had U.S. 35 closed for over seven hours as crews worked to remove it.