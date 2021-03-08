Semi fatally hits Illinois man after he exits vehicle following crash on I-65

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Monday morning crash on I-65 turned deadly after an Illinois man was hit by a semi after exiting his vehicle following a crash.

Around 2:50 a.m., 911 calls reported a semi-truck had hit a person in the roadway on I-65 northbound near the 33 mile-marker, just south of the Austin exit. Austin Indiana Police and Indiana State Troopers were the first to arrive on-scene, the press release said. Responding officers report finding Stefan Porch, 25, of Matteson, Illinois, deceased after being struck by a northbound semi-truck.

Officers requested an Indiana State Police crash reconstruction team to assist in the investigation, the press release said.

After the preliminary investigation, investigators believe Porch was driving northbound in a Kia Forte with five passengers on board. The Kia then collided with a second vehicle, possibly the rear of a northbound tractor-trailer or box truck, the press release said. At this time, investigators believe the second vehicle did not stop and continued from the scene. Officers report that the Kia stopped in the roadway. Porch exited the vehicle and stepped into the path of a northbound semi-truck. The driver of the semi was unable to avoid hitting Porch, the press release said.

The semi was driven by Barbaro Trizan Cuellar, of Louisville, Kentucky, who was uninjured in the crash.

All passengers in the car were taken to an area hospital for any possible injuries from the initial crash. No significant injuries were reported.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the second vehicle is asked to contact the Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post.

The family of the deceased has been notified.

Indiana State Police Troopers were assisted by the Austin Police Department, The Scott County Sheriff’s Department, The Scottsburg Fire Department, and the Austin Fire Department.