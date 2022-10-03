GARY, Ind. (WANE) – The driver of a semitrailer escaped uninjured in a fiery crash that shut down a portion of the Indiana Toll Road on Friday night, according to a release from Indiana State Police.

State police determined the driver, 51-year-old Antonio Dodson from Tennessee, lost control of a 2022 Freightliner semi loaded with produce on I-90. The initial investigation revealed Dodson was in the far-right westbound lane around 8:50 p.m. when he lost control of the semi and crossed over three lanes.

The semi crashed through the traffic impact rail at the 18.7 mile-marker and rolled over the concrete barrier wall into the eastbound lanes, with part of its trailer still in the westbound lanes.

That’s when the semi went up in flames.

Dodson was able to get out, uninjured, with help from a good Samaritan, police said.

Because of the heavy flames and smoke, troopers shut down all east and westbound lanes with help from ITRCC Toll Road maintenance staff. Gary’s Fire and EMS Department got to the scene and extinguished the fire. Gary Fire secured the scene while WAFFCO Towing removed the semi and debris from the road.

I-90 was reopened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.