MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Jasper troopers are investigating what caused a semi to veer off the highway Monday morning, ending in the death of the driver.

Just after 8:30 a.m., the Martin County Sheriff’s Department received a report about a single-vehicle accident involving a semi just north of the intersection of US Highway 231 and Raglesville Road. The initial investigation found a 2002 International semi-trailer hauling lumber was on the highway when, for unknown reasons, the semi crossed the center line and ran off the east side of the road down into a ditch, coming to a stop in a tree line.

Police found the driver, Merlin J. Miller, 43, of New Paris in the cab of the semi, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for more than seven hours while the scene was investigated and cleaned up.