Semi drives into oncoming traffic after crossing median on I-65, killing one

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A truck driver was killed late Tuesday afternoon when the rig he was driving was struck head-on by a semi that had crossed the median into oncoming traffic on I-65 in northwest Indiana.

A preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police determined that a semi was traveling southbound on Interstate 65 near the 179 mile-marker when for an unknown reason, the driver ran off the road, into the median, through concrete barriers, and into northbound traffic. The semi then collided with another semi going north.

The driver of the northbound semi died in the crash. The driver’s identity has not yet been released. The other driver was not hurt in the crash.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.