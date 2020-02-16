Semi drivers arrested in Clark County after meth found ‘in plain sight’

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A commercial driving team traveling through Clark County was arrested after 911 callers reported they were driving erratically on I-65 Friday.
The Indiana State Police said Trooper Jonathan Cain responded to reports of a semi-truck driving all over the road and even stopping in the roadway on I-65 southbound. Trooper Cain located the truck and pulled the driver over near the southbound rest park at the 22 mile marker.
As the trooper interviewed the driver, he noticed suspected meth and drug paraphernalia in plain sight within the cab of the truck, police said.
The trooper also found the co-driver in the sleeper berth. Police said the woman was initially unresponsive to the trooper’s questions and did not respond until he and other responding units attempted to administer Narcan.
Trooper Cain found two handguns in the driver’s possession along with alcohol and marijuana, a news release said.
Arrested and charged are:
Driver – James Robert Whitlock, 56, of Temple Georgia.
- Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) – C Misdemeanor
- OWI Controlled Substance – C Misdemeanor
- Possession of Handgun with Prior Felony – Level 5 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Marijuana – B Misdemeanor
Co-Driver- Alicia Ann Gaylor, 29, of Sarasota, Florida.
- Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Paraphernalia – C Misdemeanor
Both were transported to the Clark County Jail without incident.
