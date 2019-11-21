Semi driver sent to hospital after crashing into creek

Indiana State Police say a semi and trailer had a mechanical issue which led to the vehicle driving into a creek early Thursday morning.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police say a semi driver was hurt after possible mechanical issues caused his vehicle to crash into a creek.

The preliminary investigation into the crash revealed that Michael Holliday, 61, of Jacksonville, Florida, was driving on Interstate 70 in Putnam County around 6:00 a.m. Thursday. Holliday told police that he lost control of his semi after a mechanical issue on the left side of his vehicle. This caused the semi to veer into the grassy median of the interstate, continuing about 400 yards off the side of the roadway.

The semi then went down a steep embankment before crashing into a creek. Holliday was able to climb out of his vehicle with the help of first responders. Holliday was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital after complaining of pain in his entire body.

Sergeant Ames was assisted at the crash scene by Operation Life, Cloverdale Fire Department, Indiana Department of Transportation, and Curtis Wrecker Service.