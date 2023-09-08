JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A truck driver from Georgia faces a felony charge after he left the scene of a crash involving a school bus on I-65 in northwest Indiana on Thursday according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about the crash which took place at around 11:15 pm. in Jasper County. An investigation determined that the driver of a new school bus with no one else on board rear-ended a semi, causing the bus to go off the road.

The semi driver initially pulled over and Good Samaritans stopped to check on him and the bus driver. However he then drove off.

A trooper spotted his rig at a nearby truck stop where it was evident the trailer had sustained significant damage. During questioning, the semi driver gave statements inconsistent with what actually happened. He was taken into custody and preliminarily charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving Catastrophic Bodily Injury, a level 4 felony.

The driver of the bus was trapped inside for several hours before rescue crews were able to extricate him. He was taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Chicago for life-threatening injuries.

Inspections of both the bus, the semi, and trailer will be completed by the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. Alcohol/drugs are not suspected to be factors in this crash.