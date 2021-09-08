Semi driver killed after crashing into scalehouse in southern Indiana

WEST HARRISON, Ind. (WANE) – A semi truck driver is dead after his truck drove into a scalehouse Wednesday.

Just after 5 a.m., the Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers were sent to a single vehicle crash at the I-74 Weigh Station in northern Dearborn County where a semi drove into the scalehouse.

The initial investigation by the ISP Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team reports that a 2021 Freightliner semi, driven by James G. Bristol, 63, of Jefferson City, Tennessee was traveling westbound on I-74 near, near the Indiana/Ohio state line, and left the roadway for an unknown reason. The semi then entered the I-74 weigh station before driving into the scalehouse. ISP said the semi came to rest inside the unoccupied building, which was destroyed in the crash.

The Indiana State Police is on the scene of a serious crash on I-74 Westbound at the 171 mile marker (Indiana/Ohio State line).



A semi tractor trailer left the roadway, crashing through the scalehouse at the West Harrison weigh station.



More information will be forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/OC92n1dLmU — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) September 8, 2021

Tow trucks were called to the scene to pull the truck away from the building so emergency personnel could access to the driver. When Bristol was found, he had sustained fatal injuries, ISP said. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dearborn County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators said that they received information indicating that a medical issue may have played a role in the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash.

ISP said Bristol’s family has been notified, and an autopsy is pending.

The crash remains under investigation.