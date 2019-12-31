Semi crash sends cab onto railroad tracks with trailers hanging overhead

Indiana State Police say a crash sent a semi cab onto railroad tracks while its trailers hung overhead. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. (Indiana State Police)

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police said a semi driver is lucky to only have minor injuries after a crash sent his semi cab down a steep bank onto railroad tracks while his trailers hung in the air above him.

Tuesday morning around 5:30 a.m., Indiana State Troopers responded to a crash on the Indiana Toll Road in near the 102 mile marker. The preliminary investigation by Trooper Adam Kitson indicates a white 2013 Freightliner towing double trailers was westbound when it lost control near an a railroad underpass, left the roadway to the left and crashed through a guardrail into a concrete barrier wall.

Pictured is the semi cab after being pulled off of the railroad tracks.

Police say the cab of the Freighliner broke free from the trailers, traveled down the steep embankment and came to rest on the passenger side on the railroad tracks below. The trailers slid down the length of the concrete barrier wall and came to a rest hanging on the edge of the overpass.

The driver, Jesus Zeigler, 20, of Richton Park, Ill., was able to get out of the semi by climbing out of the windshield. Zeigler was wearing his seatbelt at the time which police believe saved him from serious injuries.

Zeigler was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the left lane of Interstate 80 was closed for a few hours for clean-up and vehicle removal.

The Indiana State Police was assisted by ITRCC Maintenance, Millers Towing, Bristol Fire and EMS, and SunPro.