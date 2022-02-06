Man dies after crash with semi in Hancock County

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WANE) — One person is dead after a crash between a semi-tractor trailer and a car on I-70 in Hancock County.

Indiana State Police were called to the southbound lanes of I-70 near the 109 mile marker shortly after 8:30 on reports of a serious crash between a passenger car and a semi-tractor trailer. Once on scene, first responders found a semi in a ditch with a heavily damaged car.

The preliminary investigation determined the car was traveling westbound when it left the roadway on the left side, headed to the center median, before coming back across the westbound lanes in front of the semi. The semi collided with the car and both vehicles continued off the right side of the road and came to a stop in a ditch.

The driver of the passenger car, an adult male, was ejected during the wreck. He was unconscious and unresponsive as EMS made life-saving efforts, and was later pronounced dead at the scene. He was preliminarily identified at the scene and an acquaintance of that person was notified after arriving on the scene, however, the Hancock County Coroner’s Office is withholding his name until confirmation of his identity is official.

ISP was assisted by the Greenfield Fire Department, Greenfield Police Department, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Hancock County Coroner’s Office.