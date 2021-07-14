Sellersburg Trooper injured in driverless car crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana State Trooper from the Sellersburg Post was injured Wednesday morning when a car being hauled on a flatbed trailer broke free from its cargo straps and rolled off a trailer on I-65.

Shortly after 7 a.m., Trooper Jonathan Cain was on-duty and sitting stationary in the median on I-65 near the 33 mile marker. While he was there, a Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Andrew Tarr, 40, of Seymour, pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with a Volkswagen Jetta was approaching the median where Trooper Cain was stationed.

While traveling down the roadway, the Jetta broke free from its cargo straps and rolled off the back of the trailer and onto the roadway. The car then traveled off the east side of the southbound lanes and crashed with Trooper Cain’s police car.

Trooper Cain suffered serious but non-life-threatening injurie. He was taken to a New Albany hospital before being transferred to a University Hospital in Louisville.

Tarr was not injured and immediately stopped at the crash scene, police said. He was cited for Insecure Load and later released from the scene.

An Indiana State Police crash reconstruction investigator was called to assist in the crash investigation.

This crash remains under investigation.