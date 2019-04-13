Self-organized event brings people together for TEDxFortWayne

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved FILE: Manchester University

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved FILE: Manchester University

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection.

These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized.

Building on the success of 2018, TEDxFortWayne - Momentum offers a carefully curated collection of dynamic speakers along with fun and interesting activities designed to encourage new ways of thinking about our community.

This event will be held Sat, April 13, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the Manchester University School of Pharmacy. This is located at 10627 Diebold Rd. Fort Wayne, IN 46845.