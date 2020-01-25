Second Silver Alert declared for Goshen man this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Silver Alert was issued Saturday morning for a Goshen man who has been reported missing for the second time in less than a week.

The Goshen Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Dennis L. Heminger, 75.

He is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, 181 pounds, with gray hair and gray eyes, the alert said.

Heminger was last seen seen shortly before 8:45 p.m. Friday wearing a lightweight grey jacket, dark colored t-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

On Wednesday evening, the Goshen Police Department requested a Silver Alert be issued for Heminger, but was canceled on Thursday after he was found safe, police said.

Anyone with information on Heminger’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.