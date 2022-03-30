INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Indiana residents age 12 and older who have weakened immune systems and individuals age 50 and older who received a booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago are eligible for a second booster following authorization Tuesday from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) is advising vaccine providers that they can begin administering second boosters of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to individuals who qualify to increase their protection against severe disease from COVID-19.

In addition, the CDC says that adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least four months ago may now receive a second booster dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Booster doses have been shown to increase protection from hospitalization and death due to COVID-19 and the Omicron variant of the virus.

To find a vaccine location, go to www.ourshot.in.gov or call Indiana 211 (866-211-9966) for assistance. Appointments are recommended, but many sites also accept walk-ins.