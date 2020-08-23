Seawalls shored up to protect 2 historic World’s Fair homes in northwest Indiana

BEVERLY SHORES, Ind. (AP) — Crews are shoring up seawalls that protect two historic homes along Lake Michigan’s northern Indiana shoreline from the lake’s worsening erosion.

The Wieboldt-Rostone House and the Florida Tropical House were featured in the 1933 World’s Fair in nearby Chicago, but were moved after the fair closed to lakeside property that’s now part of the Indiana Dunes National Park.

They’re owned by the National Park Service and leased to residents who are paying for the seawall work and restoration of the historic buildings.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that crews are spending nearly month to make the seawalls taller due to record high water levels.

Signage helps tourists find the World’s Fair homes on Lake Front Drive in Beverly Shores, Ind., Aug. 12, 2020. (Doug Ross/The Times via AP)

The Wieboldt-Rostone House is shown Aug. 12, 2020, in Beverly Shores, Ind. The home was exhibited in the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair as an example of precast material on a steel frame, a novelty for housing at the time. (Doug Ross/The Times via AP)

Erosion control work is underway at the Weiboldt-Rostone House in Beverly Shores, Ind., on Aug. 12, 2020. The tenants are paying for the work at the historic structure, which is owned by the National Park Service. (Doug Ross/The Times via AP)

The Florida Tropical House is shown in Beverly Shores , Ind., on Aug. 12, 2020. The home was built for the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair as a billboard for the tropical lifestyle in the Miami Beach area, but it was moved to Beverly Shores by barge after the fair was over. (Doug Ross/The Times via AP)

Shoreline erosion control measures have begun at the historic Florida Tropical House on Lake Front Drive in Beverly Shores, Ind., on Aug. 12, 2020. (Doug Ross/The Times via AP)

