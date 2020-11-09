Seat belt enforcement campaign underway in Indiana and across the U.S.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Law enforcement agencies across Indiana will be out in greater numbers in November watching for motorists not wearing their seat belts. As part of the national Click It or Ticket mobilization, more than 250 departments will be conducting overtime patrols working to reduce motor vehicle deaths and injuries in Indiana.

The patrols are supported with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funds provided by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

“Every time you go somewhere in a vehicle, whether you’re a driver or passenger, you should always wear a seat belt,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. “Not only is it the law, but it’s the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself on the road.”

Last year, out of the total number of motorists involved in passenger vehicle crashes, 90 percent were wearing a seat belt. Despite this, unrestrained motorists accounted for over half of all vehicle fatalities in 2019 (308 out of 565), according to data from the criminal justice institute.

Drivers under the age 34, particularly young male drivers, were more likely to be found not wearing a seat belt. Additionally, individuals not buckled up in crashes were three times more likely to get injured when the driver was speeding and seven times more likely when the driver was impaired.

Indiana has a primary seat belt law, which allows law enforcement officers to stop and cite drivers and passengers for failing to wear a seat belt. Drivers can also be cited for each unbuckled passenger under the age of 16.

“Although seat belt usage is on the rise in Indiana, there are still people out there who are choosing not to buckle up,” said Robert Duckworth, ICJI Traffic Safety Director. “Wearing a seat belt could mean the difference between life or death. Don’t just do it to avoid getting a ticket. Instead, click it to live it—it’s your life.”

When it comes to seat belt safety, ICJI recommends making sure the lap belt is properly secured across the hip and pelvis, below the stomach. The shoulder belt should be positioned across the middle of the chest and away from the neck – never behind the back or under an arm.

If the seat belt doesn’t fit, or the car is older and only has lap belts, ask the car dealer or vehicle manufacturer about seat belt adjusters, extenders or retrofits.

Children under eight must be properly restrained in a federally approved child or booster seat. Parents and caregivers can choose the safest car seat for their child by visiting TheRightSeat.com, or to find a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician, who can inspect and assist with the installation of a car seat, visit www.childseat.in.gov.