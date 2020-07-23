Searchers find bodies of 2 men swept away in White River

WILLIAMS, Ind. (AP) — The bodies of two Indianapolis men swept away by current have been recovered from a southern Indiana river.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says conservation officers recovered the bodies from the White River in Lawrence County on Wednesday. The body of 38-year-old Cung Hu was located around noon about a half-mile south of the Williams Dam. Six hours later, conservation officers found the body of 42-year-old Hrang Mang.

Witnesses say the men were trying to wade Tuesday morning across the East Fork of the White River’s main channel to an island when they were swept away.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.