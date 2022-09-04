Craig Winchester is charged with child exploitation and possession of child pornography (Credit to Indiana State Police)

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Scott County man was arrested Friday and charged with child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

The investigation by Indiana State Police stemmed from a cyber tip sent by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip was reporting an “account” of some kind was possibly used to transmit child pornography images or videos, according to a release from ISP.

Detectives with ISP’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force began investigating in August, and on Thursday got a search warrant for an address on Spicer Drive in Austin, Indiana.

The findings from the search, and the investigation as a whole, led to an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Craig Dalton Winchester of Austin.

Winchester is charged with three counts of child exploitation- level 4 felonies- and one count of possession of child pornography, a level 5 felony.

Austin Police Department officers arrested Winchester and he is now in the Scott County Jail.