Schools raise pay, offer incentives to attract bus drivers

Indiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:
school bus camera_1520278106726.jpg.jpg

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Some Indiana school districts are raising pay to keep and attract bus drivers.

Doug Thorne, chief of staff at Elkhart Community Schools, says there’s a significant shortage of people in the U.S. who have a commercial driver’s license.

The Elkhart Truth reports that a new driver will get $19.99 per hour after 55 days in Elkhart. The top rate is $22.47 per hour. There’s also a $250 bonus per semester under certain conditions.

Michelle Ivey says she’s grateful for the raise but would like an increase in field trip pay, which is $13.25 per hour. In Goshen, field trip pay is going up to $15 per hour. Bus drivers who are accident-free will get a Goshen safety jacket.

The Concord district has set pay at $23 per hour for the most experienced drivers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss