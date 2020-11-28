School funding issue persists as Indiana lawmakers reconvene

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — As state legislators gear up to craft the next two-year budget, school districts around Indiana continue to face funding uncertainties amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Leaders of the Republican-dominated Legislature said they want to protect school funding while pointing to uncertainty about state tax revenue amid the coronavirus-caused recession as they face approving a new two-year state budget next spring.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has maintained that he’s committed to not cutting education funding – even as other state agencies have reduced their budgets.
He also promised school leaders they would receive 100% of state funding for each of their students – no matter how they receive their instruction.
