School funding issue persists as Indiana lawmakers reconvene

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — As state legislators gear up to craft the next two-year budget, school districts around Indiana continue to face funding uncertainties amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders of the Republican-dominated Legislature said they want to protect school funding while pointing to uncertainty about state tax revenue amid the coronavirus-caused recession as they face approving a new two-year state budget next spring.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has maintained that he’s committed to not cutting education funding – even as other state agencies have reduced their budgets.

He also promised school leaders they would receive 100% of state funding for each of their students – no matter how they receive their instruction.

