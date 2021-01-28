School funding bill prompts questions about virtual learning

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two similar bills intended to ensure schools receive full funding for all students during the coronavirus pandemic are on the fast track to passage in the Indiana Legislature.

They’ve also prompted criticism from virtual learning supporters and one of the state’s top senators.

The draft bills would fully fund traditional public schools for any virtual instruction during the current school year.

But virtual school supporters are now asking why a reduced funding rule exists at all for regularly full-time virtual schools.

Senate appropriations chair Ryan Mishler also questioned why many schools across Indiana are continuing virtual learning 10 months into the pandemic.

He called the legislation an incentive for students to stay home.