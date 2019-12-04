School bus aide killed in southern Indiana crash

A school bus aide was killed in a crash involving a school bus and a truck in Jennings County, Indiana on December 4, 2019.

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A school bus aide was killed Wednesday morning in southern Indiana when a truck turned into the path of the bus she was riding in.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash took place at approximately 6:30 a.m. on State Road 7 near State Road 3 near Vernon.

The bus was traveling south on State Road 7 when the pickup which was headed south attempted to make a turn in front of the bus onto State Road 3 and that’s when the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the bus, owned by the Jennings County School Corporation, was not hurt, however the school bus aide, Mary Boyd, 74, of North Vernon was killed. The driver of the truck and a passenger were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No students were on board the bus and the investigation has not yet been completed.