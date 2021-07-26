Savor the flavors of The Indiana State Culinary Trails Passport

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) and the Indiana Foodways Alliance (IFA) have teamed up to launch the Indiana State Culinary Trails Passport.

The Indiana Foodways Alliance has 21 culinary trails across the state, and now there’s a free digital passport to tempt the taste buds of visitors.

“The restaurants that make up these trails are family-owned small businesses that play a major role in rural America,” Crouch said. “This passport program will help these 250+ establishments thrive and continue to be a part of the heritage and culture of their communities.”

The Indiana State Culinary Trails “digital passport” encourages visitors to discover new places and enjoy the outdoors. Visitors need to check in from a smartphone at one of the designated passport locations.





After checking in to 30 eateries, participants will receive a custom pie server. People who make 60 visits to any of the passport locations will earn a tumbler and after 90 visits, participants will receive a hat.

Visitors can also qualify for seasonal drawings throughout the year. The first giveaway will be a drawing during the Indiana State Fair.

All sign-ups and check-ins during the duration of the fair will be entries to win. The fair runs July 30 through Aug. 22.

The package will feature :

Dinner for four at the Blue Gate Restaurant in Shipshewana

Four tickets to any Blue Gate Musical at the Blue Gate Theatre

Carriage/Buggy Rides for four

One Suite-Level Room or two basic rooms at the Blue Gate Garden Inn

There will also be a winter giveaway to French Lick featuring:

An overnight at French Lick Resort

Four tubing tickets at Paoli Peaks

Lunch and dinner at Indiana Foodways Alliance restaurants

For more information about the Indiana Culinary Trails Passport, go to VisitIndiana.com/Cuisine