Sandhill cranes making yearly stop in Indiana marshes

MEDARYVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Thousands of sandhill cranes are converging in rural northwestern Indiana as part of their annual fall migration, and birdwatchers are once again lining up for a view of the spectacle.

The birds head south every fall from Alaska and Canada down to Florida, Texas, and Mexico, and they stop at the Jasper-Pulaski Fish & Wildlife Area along the way to rest and feed.

WSBT-TV reports that Indiana’s Department of Natural resources says that about 30,000 of the cranes have converged at one time this fall at the marsh-filled wildlife area about 40 miles southeast of Gary.