WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Nature lovers can learn more about Indiana’s forests in October, as part of an initiative from the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR Division of Forestry is holding open houses at forests across Indiana- including Salamonie River State Forest- to provide information on each forest’s management, and hear feedback from the public. The forestry division is also leading guided hikes at each location.

“These open house events provide Hoosiers with a chance to receive first-hand information about how the state forests are working to provide diverse wildlife habitat, forest products, and recreational opportunities,” State Forester John Seifert said. “They also allow us to receive valuable feedback from our neighbors and users about state forest management — I encourage everyone who has an interest to participate.”

Public comments can be submitted ahead of time online.

The open house at Salamonie is Oct. 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Find the full list of state forests, and details on the event, on DNR’s website.