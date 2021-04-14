Safely dispose of old prescription drugs during Drug Take Back Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On April 24 the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is sponsoring the 20th nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative. The “Take Back” initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs.

“Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs,” Indiana State Police (ISP) said. “Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.”

In addition, ISP said Americans are now advised that flushing medicine down the toilet or throwing it in the trash pose both potential safety and health hazards.

ISP said the free and anonymous service will have sites will be set up nationwide to collect:

Expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs

Liquid and pill medications

Vaping pens without batteries

Vaping cartridges will also be taken.

Needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal, ISP said.

Unwanted medications can be dropped off at any Indiana State Police Post, except the Toll Road Post on April 24 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Find the State Police post closest to your home or business here. To find other locations in Indiana or across the U.S. that are participating in the Drug Take Back initiative, click this link to the DEA.