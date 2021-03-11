INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A proposal to expand who can surrender their newborn is closer to becoming an Indiana law as the Safe Haven Baby Box bill passes out of committee.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are incubators where an infant can be safely surrendered. Emergency medical service providers are immediately alerted when a baby is surrendered. Providers are able to retrieve the baby, examine the infant and, if needed, help provide medical treatment.

First passed in 2000, the Indiana Safe Haven Law enables a person to give up an infant anonymously without fear of arrest or prosecution. In 2017, Indiana expanded the Safe Haven Law to allow for baby boxes at limited locations including hospitals. Then in 2018, Indiana allowed fire stations with 24/7 emergency medical service (EMS) staffing to house baby boxes.

House Bill 1230 would expand the existing Safe Haven law by:

Allowing EMS stations to implement Safe Haven Baby Boxes

Expand accessibility for parents by allowing them to call 911 and anonymously surrender their baby less than 30-days-old to EMS

Allow a patient to anonymously surrender a baby at the hospital or medical facility after the baby is delivered

The bill passed the Indiana House of Representatives and the Senate Committee on Family and Children Services unanimously and will now be considered by the full Senate.