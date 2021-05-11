Rural preservation award looking for historic farm nominations

Stream Cliff Farm outside Commiskey in Jennings County, Indiana, won the 2020 John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation. (Photo courtesy of Indiana Landmarks)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Landmarks and Indiana Farm Bureau is inviting Hoosiers to nominate for the 2021 John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation which recognizes the preservation and continued use of historic farm buildings in Indiana.

Since it was established in 1992, owners of 30 historic farms all over the state have been honored with the award, Indiana Landmarks said.

Anyone, including farm owners, can submit a nomination for the Arnold Award. The nomination is simple and asks for:

A brief history of the farm and description of its significant historic structures and features, such as the farmhouse, barns, agricultural outbuildings, and landscape elements.

A description of how the farm’s historic agricultural structures are used in day-to-day farming operations, and how they have been preserved or adapted.

High-res digital photographs of the farm and its preserved historic features. Historic images are also welcome.

The winner of the award receives “an attractive outdoor marker” and feature coverage in Indiana Preservation magazine, Indiana Landmarks said.

“The award is named in memory of John Arnold (1955-1991), a Rush County farmer who successfully combined progressive architectural practices with a deep respect for the natural and historic features of the rural landscape. The John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation honors those who share a similar commitment to preserving the landmarks and landscape of rural Indiana,” Indiana Landmarks said.

Submit nominations for the Arnold Award for Rural Preservation online or by contacting Tommy Kleckner at Indiana Landmarks, 812-232-4534, tkleckner@indianalandmarks.org.

The deadline for nominations is June 5.