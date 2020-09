Ron Capps tops Funny Car qualifying at US Nationals

In this photo provided by the NHRA, Shawn Langdon takes part in Top Fuel qualifying Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the NHRA’s U.S. Nationals drag races in Brownsburg, Ind. (Jerry Foss/NHRA via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ron Capps topped Funny Car qualifying Friday night at the DENSO Spark Plugs U.S. Nationals.

Coming off his first career win at Lucas Oil Raceway, Capps had a 3.895-second run at 330.63 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat to move into position for his 25th career No. 1 qualifier.

A 65-time event winner, Capps is aiming for his first U.S. Nationals victory.

Shawn Langdon led in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock, and Angie Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Langdon had a 3.728 at 313.22, Anderson ran a 6.549 at 209.52 in a Chevrolet Camaro, and Smith rode her EBR to the top with a 6.807 at 197.31.

