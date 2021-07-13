Rokita warns of scam threatening to cut off utilities within 30 minutes of phone call

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Attorney General Todd Rokita has issued an alert to Hoosiers to remain vigilant against a recent surge in telephone scams.

An influx in reported complaints have shown that scammers are impersonate a utilities customer service representative over the phone and urging customers to make a payment by threatening to cut off power or utility services within 30 minutes of receiving the call. Rokita said in some instances, the scammer reportedly asks for payment to be dropped off at a kiosk or a laundry mat. These scams are an attempt to steal consumers’ money or identities.

“When I took the oath of office as Indiana’s Attorney General, I promised Hoosiers that I would serve with their interests in mind,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Their safety will always be my top priority.”

The Office of the Indiana Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division has shared the following tips to avoid utility scams:

Be wary of callers that specifically ask you to pay by prepaid debit card or cash. This type of payment is a red flag and is difficult to trace or reverse.

Check your most recent utility bill statement and any upcoming due dates.

Be suspicious of any high-pressure tactics. If you suspect fraudulent activity, do not provide any personal information and end the call. Contact the utility company through a trusted phone number or email address.

If you believes you have been the victim of deceptive or fraudulent business practices, file a consumer complaint at www.IndianaConsumer.com.