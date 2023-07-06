HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is leading 7 states expressing legal concern that Target Corp.’s ‘LGBTQIA+ Pride’ campaign is damaging the state’s efforts to safeguard citizens.

In a letter, Rokita and the other states’ attorneys general advise Target to stop promoting and selling potentially harmful products to minors. In the letter, Rokita said the store marketed girls’ swimsuits with “tuck-friendly construction” and “extra crotch coverage”, as well as merchandise with designs that glorify violence, such as the phrase “Homophobe Headrest” with skulls beside a pastel guillotine. Rokita also said Target sold products with “anti-Christian designs”, such as pentagrams, horned skulls and “other Satanic products.”

“We work daily to protect children and uphold parental rights,” Attorney General Rokita said. “In my role, I defend Indiana laws focused on these very priorities. Further, we look out for our individual states’ economic interests as Target shareholders.”

Target announced the decision to remove some Pride Month merchandise from their stores in May after they reportedly received backlash from customers. Stores in at least five states were evacuated in June after receiving bomb threats.

Rokita’s full letter can be read in the window below:

